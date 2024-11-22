Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $1,080,100.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,080,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,514,432 shares in the company, valued at $139,315,371.52. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after buying an additional 523,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,791,000 after acquiring an additional 561,897 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 114.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,551 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,417,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 593,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

