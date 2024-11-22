Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $95,903.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $138.69 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.76.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

