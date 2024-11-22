Insider Selling: Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Sells 2,241 Shares of Stock

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Matthew Cousins sold 2,241 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.02, for a total transaction of C$22,454.82.

Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.25. The company had a trading volume of 129,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,065. Cineplex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.39. The company has a market cap of C$652.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGX shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.71.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

