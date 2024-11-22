Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells $189,044.16 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Carley sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $189,044.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,738.72. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

