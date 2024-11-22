Insider Buying: Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Director Acquires $44,225.28 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) Director John P. Bilbrey bought 25,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,225.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,428.96. This represents a 10.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Olaplex Stock Up 9.9 %

OLPX stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Olaplex had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLPX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Olaplex during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 51.3% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

