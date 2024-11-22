Insider Buying: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CEO Buys $48,300.00 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,839 shares in the company, valued at $273,017.82. The trade was a 21.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GROV opened at $1.34 on Friday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Grove Collaborative as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

