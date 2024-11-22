Insider Buying: Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Buys $250,381.12 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,652 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.56 per share, for a total transaction of $250,381.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,235,487.92. This trade represents a 1.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $75.32.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
