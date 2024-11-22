Insider Buying: ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Buys 3,950 Shares of Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.20 ($9.87) per share, with a total value of A$60,047.90 ($38,992.14).

ALS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.42.

ALS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. ALS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.00%.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

