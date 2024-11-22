Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Sells $1,808,167.61 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 38,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,808,167.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Innodata Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 11.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
