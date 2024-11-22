Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Sells $1,808,167.61 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 38,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,808,167.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Innodata Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 11.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INOD shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

