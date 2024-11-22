Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingram Micro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Ingram Micro Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:INGM opened at $21.47 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ingram Micro will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

