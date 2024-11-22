Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,350 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 892.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Progressive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $981,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 22.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 88.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,555.95. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 13.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,209 shares of company stock worth $14,975,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $262.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.17. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $263.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

