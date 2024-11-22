Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 130,724 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 17,641.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,724 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels accounts for approximately 0.8% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hyatt Hotels worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of H stock opened at $155.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $112.85 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.66 and its 200 day moving average is $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The trade was a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

