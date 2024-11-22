Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3,834.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,624 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of DT Midstream worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $39,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,070,000 after buying an additional 490,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 30.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,978,000 after buying an additional 267,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 309.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 2,658.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 175,518 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

DT Midstream Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.64 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

