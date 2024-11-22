Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3,524.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,800 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Blue Owl Capital worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 209,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 103,123 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This represents a 38.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Raymond James downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

