Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 861.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth about $54,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 17.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 119.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Trading Up 4.5 %

ICLR opened at $212.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $183.38 and a 52 week high of $347.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.45.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

