Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1,215.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,978 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $302,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $138.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.