Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,659 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 746.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,866,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

ORLY opened at $1,204.61 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $914.50 and a twelve month high of $1,255.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,099.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

