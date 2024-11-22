HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in HUTCHMED by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HUTCHMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 74.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

