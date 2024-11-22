Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases Shares of 464 Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSVM. Brightwater Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

