Howard G. Roberts Sells 1,346 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Roberts sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $28,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,519.50. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.51. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

