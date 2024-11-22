Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 44672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hengan International Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.