Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 201 to GBX 239. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Helios Underwriting traded as high as GBX 208.80 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.59), with a volume of 223811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.47).

The stock has a market cap of £146.96 million, a P/E ratio of 888.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.30.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

