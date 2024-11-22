Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 93.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00038697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,198,871,417 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 38,198,871,416.56810546 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.13615599 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 286 active market(s) with $978,651,040.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

