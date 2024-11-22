Head to Head Survey: Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Globus Maritime and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.84%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Globus Maritime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

31.6% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Globus Maritime and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime 21.32% 3.02% 2.23% Capital Clean Energy Carriers 25.79% 9.72% 3.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globus Maritime and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $31.20 million 0.86 $5.27 million $0.34 3.85 Capital Clean Energy Carriers $360.59 million 2.87 $47.21 million $1.30 14.36

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. Globus Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Globus Maritime on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

