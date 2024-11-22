HC Wainwright Cuts Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $5.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ INO opened at $4.06 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 51,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $379,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

