Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 254.30 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 254.30 ($3.20). 1,419,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,056,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.90 ($3.15).

Harbour Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 287.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,975.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23.

Insider Activity at Harbour Energy

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Simon Henry acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £57,800 ($72,768.48). Also, insider Blair Thomas sold 8,200,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £21,730,000 ($27,357,421.63). 64.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

See Also

