Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €17.12 ($18.02) and last traded at €17.10 ($18.00). Approximately 5,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.02 ($17.92).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.76.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

