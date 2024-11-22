Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,808,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,583,650 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.