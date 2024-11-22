Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by China Renaissance

China Renaissance lowered shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.40 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grab will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 7.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 53.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 776,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

