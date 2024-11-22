Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.
Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.
Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
