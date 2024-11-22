Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Price Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 12,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 41,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Golconda Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.80.

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.08 million during the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ravi Sood acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

