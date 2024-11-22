GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 29,743 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,743 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $33,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.