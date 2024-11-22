GM Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,564 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.0% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $234,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

