GM Advisory Group LLC Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 67.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 71,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at $45,059,857.14. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,858 shares of company stock valued at $19,661,157. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

