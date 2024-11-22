GM Advisory Group LLC Has $10.33 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC owned 0.50% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,331 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.