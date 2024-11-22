Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at UBS Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

GILD stock opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 998.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $3,163,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 57,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

