George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$242.00 to C$263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded George Weston to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$246.58.

George Weston stock opened at C$219.08 on Monday. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$155.49 and a 52 week high of C$236.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$223.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. The stock has a market cap of C$28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total value of C$8,355,124.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.89, for a total value of C$998,326.12. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $131,699 and have sold 54,115 shares valued at $12,177,793. Corporate insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

