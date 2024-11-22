Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Genesco Stock Up 0.3 %
GCO opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.82 million, a P/E ratio of -412.23 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.