Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) CEO David Sobelman Buys 10,000 Shares

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) CEO David Sobelman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $17,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,198.42. This trade represents a 6.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

GIPR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 23,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Generation Income Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.