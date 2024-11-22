General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,456 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,629,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,151,000 after acquiring an additional 323,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,413,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after purchasing an additional 148,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,563 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,560,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,210,000 after purchasing an additional 76,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in General Mills by 3.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,492,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,778,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 6.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

