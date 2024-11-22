General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 27,993 shares.The stock last traded at $49.84 and had previously closed at $49.93.

General American Investors Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.

General American Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth $206,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 41.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

