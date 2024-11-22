General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 27,993 shares.The stock last traded at $49.84 and had previously closed at $49.93.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
