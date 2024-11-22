Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 6178889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.55 ($0.12).
Gemfields Group Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company has a market cap of £107.64 million, a PE ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 0.11.
About Gemfields Group
Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gemfields Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.