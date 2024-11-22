GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $900.33 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.14 or 0.00010304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $900.33 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00005559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98,219.83 or 0.99788044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00005834 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00049656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,772,275 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 88,772,266.91129569 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 10.24967789 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,439,861.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

