GAP’s (GAP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GAP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. GAP had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

