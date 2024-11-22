Gambling.com Group (GAMB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ: GAMB):

11/18/2024 – Gambling.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Gambling.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Gambling.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Gambling.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $485.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. Gambling.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

