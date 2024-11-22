Fruits Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,067.25 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Fruits has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $102,067.25 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

