Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 149,706 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.98% of Berry worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRY. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $5,636,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 2,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 627,375 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,323,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 356,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,664,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 318,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.67 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

