Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,640 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,640 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,657 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,366,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,897,000 after purchasing an additional 152,413 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 236,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,963 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $11.19 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 279.82 and a beta of 2.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.