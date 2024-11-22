Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,323 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,351 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 422,730 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 51,338 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REZI opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

