Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 30,664 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Herc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 226.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Herc by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 15,137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,408.32. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,960. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI opened at $217.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.72.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

